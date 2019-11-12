× Body Found in Antelope Valley Aqueduct

An investigation was underway after a dead body was found in the California Aqueduct in the Pearblossom area Tuesday.

The incident was reported on unincorporated land near Highway 138 and the Pearblossom Pumping Plant, on the 34000 block of 116th Street East, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said.

Fire officials confirmed one person dead on arrival.

California Highway Patrol, which is handling the investigation, responded to the scene around 1:50 p.m., said Officer Elizabeth Kravig.

The scene remained active at 7 p.m., and coroner’s officials had yet to arrive at the scene, Kravig said.

No identifying information, such as age or gender, was available on the victim.