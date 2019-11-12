Cannonballing Into Parenthood: Survival Tips with Lisa Sugarman and Debra Fox Gansenberg | Mama Mentality

This week on “Mama Mentality,” Megan Telles is cannonballing into parenthood with two moms who have written a survival tips book for all of us. Megan is getting real-world advice from author and journalist Lisa Sugarman, and family systems therapist Debra Fox Gansenberg. Emotions run deep when the women discuss raising perfectly imperfect kids and being ok with it. And of course, stick around at the end of the episode for a word from Megan’s family matriarch, Grandma Lola!

Subscribe to “Mama Mentality”: via Apple Podcasts | RSS

Megan on social media: Instagram

About the Podcast: “Mama Mentality with Megan Telles”

More podcasts from KTLA: Frank Buckley Interviews | Spoken Dreams | The News Director’s Office| Rich On Tech | California Cooking | Diva Defined with Sheryl Lee Ralph | Home Made with Kirk Hawkins | Keepin’ It Friel: Conversations on Recovery