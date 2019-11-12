Caught on Video: Suspects Sought in Brazen Robbery at Nike Store in Redlands

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Cellphone video captured at least five men, unfazed by onlookers and cameras, nonchalantly leaving a Nike store in Redlands carrying armloads of merchandise they hadn't paid for.

Police confirmed that a group of men stormed into the Nike Factory Store at the Mountain Grove Shopping Center around 8:30 p.m. Monday and grabbed what they could before taking off.

"They knew exactly where they were going," said the woman who recorded the video, who asked to be identified only as Rozi.

Witnesses say they group was in and out of the store in minutes, taking what they could carry while employees stood by.

The same store has been targeted by robbers multiple times before, but it's not clear if the crimes are connected, police said.