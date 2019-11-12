Chrissy Teigen Shames Instagram User For Criticizing Beverly Hills Firefighter Who Posed With Her Kids

Chrissy Teigen attends the LA premiere of Netflix's "Between Two Ferns: The Movie" at ArcLight Hollywood on September 16, 2019. (Credit: David Livingston/Getty Images)

Respect California firefighters — or feel Chrissy Teigen’s wrath.

The model and TV personality had some choice words Monday for an Instagram user who dissed the local heroes after she posted a sweet photo of her kids on a recent visit to the Beverly Hills Fire Department. The “Lip Sync Battle” host has a reputation for unapologetically dragging internet trolls, but clearly some still haven’t learned.

The moment began with a familiar Teigen Insta-formula: an adorable snap of 3-year-old Luna and 1-year-old Miles — her children with husband John Legend — paired with an equally “aww”-inspiring caption.

“A lifelong dream (18 months) fulfilled today for miles!” she wrote under a photo of her mini-mes hugging a firefighter in uniform, prompting several heart-eye and crying emojis from fans.

a lifelong dream (18 months) fulfilled today for miles!

