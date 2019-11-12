× Convicted Sex Offender Accused of Carjacking Grandfather With 1-Year-Old in Covina

A sex offender with several prior convictions was arrested after stealing a car with a baby and his grandfather inside in Covina Tuesday, then using the vehicle to lead authorities on a pursuit that ended in another driver being hurt, officers said.

Police responded to the carjacking around 9:30 a.m. in a parking lot at 1359 N. Grand Ave., next door to the local Department of Motor Vehicles office, Covina police said in a news release.

Brian Edward Hardy, 36, allegedly took the vehicle by force while the grandfather was sitting in it with his 1-year-old grandson. The pair was still in the car for some time after Hardy commandeered it and drove off, officials said.

The grandfather was able to force the vehicle into park and escape with the child, according to police.

Hardy, meanwhile, kept driving, and officers were able to eventually track him to San Dimas.

When Hardy saw the officers, he allegedly tried ramming them with the car, and a pursuit ensued.

Police say the dangerous chase cut through parts of San Dimas and Covina before Hardy crashed into another driver at the corner of Valley Center Avenue and Covina Boulevard, on the edge of San Dimas.

The other motorist was injured and taken to the hospital. Officers did not release details on the severity of the driver’s injuries.

Hardy was arrested at the scene on suspicion of carjacking, kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon and evading, authorities said.

The suspect was already on parole — which he’s violated multiple times — when he was taken into custody Tuesday, according to police.

Officials say his prior convictions include sex acts with a child, weapons and narcotic offenses.

Inmate records show Hardy was being held on $100,000 bail and scheduled to appear in court Thursday.