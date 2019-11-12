Essence’s Woke 100 List with Yesha Callahan | The News Director’s Office

On this episode of the podcast, Jason and Bobby are joined by Yesha Callahan, Editorial Director of ESSENCE. Yesha shares some stories of some of the women featured in this year’s Woke 100 list, which seeks to spotlight women of color who”exemplify the true meaning of being change agents and power players.” Yesha also talks about the evolution of her career, her celebrity crush, and more!

