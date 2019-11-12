× Ex-Olympic Skier Bode Miller and Wife Welcome Twins 1 Year After Daughter Drowned in O.C. Pool

Bode and Morgan Miller have welcomed twin boys into the world, about a year after losing a child to drowning.

The babies were born November 8, three days before they were due.

Bode, a former Olympic skier, and his wife Morgan announced the birth Tuesday on the “Today” show.

“None of the midwives actually made it on time,” Bode told the show in a phone call. “By the time they got there, me and my mom were both holding the babies. … One minute we’re just hanging out and the next they were out.”

The couple’s 1-year-old daughter, Emeline “Emmy” Miller, died by drowning in a pool. The Millers have dedicated their efforts to child drowning prevention and awareness.

“Insanely overwhelmed and grateful for all these gifts my baby girl keeps sending,” Morgan shared on Instagram.

Morgan revealed the news in August on Instagram, saying that she learned that “joy and grief could coexist. Now, I can actually say with joy and excitement that we are expecting identical twin boys.”

Morgan Miller added that her husband has always wanted twin boys born on his birthday, October 12.

Unfortunately, his wish didn’t come true, but the couple is happy the boys are finally here.

“From the beginning of this pregnancy, we knew Emmy had her hands in this miracle somehow,” she wrote.

The couple said they have not picked names for the babies yet.