Gilroy Shooting Survivors Accuse Festival Organizers of Security Failures in Lawsuit

A makeshift memorial is seen outside the site of the Gilroy Garlic Festival, after a mass shooting took place at the event yesterday, on July 29, 2019 in Gilroy, California. Three victims were killed, two of them children, and at least a dozen were wounded before police officers killed the suspect. (Credit: Mario Tama/Getty Images)

A lawsuit alleges that negligent security measures allowed a gunman to sneak in and fatally shoot three people and wound 13 others at a popular Northern California food festival last summer.

Five of the wounded who filed the lawsuit say the Gilroy Garlic Festival Association failed to follow federal guidelines for securing outdoor venues.

The lawsuit, which seeks unspecified damages above $25,000, was filed late Monday in state court.

Authorities say 19-year-old Santino William Legan cut through a fence at the annual Gilroy Garlic Festival and opened fire with a rifle July 28.

Officials say the festival had security measures including the fence, metal detectors, a bag search and police patrols. Three officers quickly confronted Legan, who killed himself.

Representatives for the association could not immediately be reached for comment.

