L.A.-Area High School Students to Walk Out in Support of DACA

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Los Angeles-based advocacy group is leading "a day of actions" in support of immigrants Tuesday, when the Supreme Court heard arguments on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

The Obama-era initiative has allowed about 700,000 people brought to the U.S. as children stay and work in the country legally. At Tuesday's hearing, the high court's conservative majority indicated that they may be prepared to support the Trump administration's effort to end it. The justices are expected to make a decision on DACA by June.

Earlier, the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights announced a 10 a.m. walkout that's expected to draw hundreds of students from John Marshall High School in Los Feliz, James A. Garfield High School in East L.A., Academia Avance Charter School in Highland Park, Warren High School in Downey and more.

A rally has been scheduled at Edward R. Roybal Federal Building in downtown L.A. at 11 a.m., followed by a march to MacArthur Park around 12:15 p.m. There will be a "Rise for DACA" concert at the Levitt Pavilion at MacArthur Park from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., according to CHIRLA.

The L.A. Unified School District said while staffers can't supervise students who leave campus to take part in the demonstrations, absences can be excused if a parent or a guardian checks a student out of school.

LAUSD Superintendent Austin Beutner released a statement in support of DACA, saying the program has allowed young immigrants to "pursue a good education, a good job and a better life."

He added, "As a first-generation American, I’m proud to lead Los Angeles Unified and our efforts to provide a great education to all students and to welcome all families."

California is home to about 200,000 DACA recipients, the most in the country, according to a July 2018 report from U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

The Trump administration announced in 2017 that it would end the program, but lower courts kept it alive before the case landed on the Supreme Court's docket.

On Tuesday, the president took to Twitter and criticized DACA participants, saying many of them "are far from 'angels'" and that "some are very tough, hardened criminals."

Trump said that if the Supreme Court overturns the program, he would make a deal with Democrats to allow DACA recipients to stay in the U.S.

Meanwhile, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California expressed her support for the immigrants whose future lies in the court's decision.

"They love our country and are already a big part of what makes and will keep America great," Pelosi said in a tweet. "To #ProtectTheDream is to honor our American values & our history."