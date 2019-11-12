× L.A. Rapper Who Collaborated With Snoop Dogg, Tupac Shakur Dies in Riverside County Jail

A rapper who collaborated with several West Coast hip-hop artists who rose to fame in the 1990s died Monday while being held in jail in Riverside County, authorities confirmed.

The 43-year-old rapper born Jamarr Antonio Stamps, known as Bad Azz, was arrested in Wildomar on Friday afternoon on suspicion of domestic violence. He was being held in lieu of $10,000 bail at the Cois M. Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta when he died three days later, according to jail records.

Details of the circumstances of his death were not immediately available. However, Riverside County sheriff’s officials say foul play is not suspected.

Stamps began his career performing at parties and eventually became part of the rap collective known as Tha Dogg Pound Gangsta Crips. Throughout his career, he collaborated with well-known rappers such as Snoop Dog, Tupac Shakur and Warren G. He also released several solo albums.

Man!!! Just hearing about the loss of another soldier.. Waaaay to soon! RestInPeace Lil Homie… BadAzz DoggPoundGangsterCrip pic.twitter.com/BuHJEAcd0q — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) November 12, 2019