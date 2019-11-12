× LAPD: Arrests Made in Connection to a Deadly Armed Robbery Outside Tarzana Airbnb Rental

Arrests have been made and charges filed in connection with a deadly armed robbery that took place in the San Fernando Valley in September, police announced Tuesday.

Charges have been filed against Allen Asenuga, 24, and Michael Agboola, 28, for the shooting death of Jean Carlos De La Rosa, 24, according to a news release sent out by the Los Angeles Police Department.

Both suspects are from Houston, Texas, police said.

The shooting was the result of an armed robbery that happened about 10:40 p.m. Sept. 21 outside of an Airbnb rental in the 18200 block of Sugarman Street in Tarzana. A group had rented the house to celebrate a birthday, the property owner told KTLA.

Police said De La Rosa and his friend were sitting in a car before being told to get out and hand over their belongings. That’s when the men shot De La Rosa multiple times before fleeing the scene.

Booking records indicate both men were arrested by LAPD’s Robbery-Homicide Division on Nov. 7.

Asenuga is charged with one count of murder and two counts of robbery, while Agboola is charged with one count of murder and two counts of robbery, police said.

Asenuga is being held without bail, while Agboola’s bail was set at $1.15 million, according to LAPD.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with additional information can contact homicide detectives at 213-486-6840.

34.159408 -118.529895