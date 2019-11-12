Video: Netflix Releases Trailer for ‘Selena’ Series, Unveils First Look at Star Playing the Tejano Icon

Rejoice, Selena fans: The beloved queen of Tejano music is coming to Netflix.

On Tuesday, the streaming service released the first trailer for the upcoming “Selena: The Series,” which will star Christian Serratos as the late Selena Quintanilla, one of the most celebrated Mexican American singers of her time.

The series, which launches next year, is a coming-of-age story that follows a young Selena as her dreams of becoming a singer unfold and “all the heart-wrenching and life-changing choices she and her family have to make as they navigate success, family and music,” according to Netflix’s synopsis.

Alongside Serratos, whom “The Walking Dead” fans might recognize as Rosita Espinosa from the AMC television show, will star Ricardo Antonio Chavira from “Desperate Housewives” as her father, and Gabriel Chavarria from USA’s TV series “The Purge” as her brother and the band’s music producer.

