‘I Think We All Need an Ally’: Actress Robin Givens Talks New TV Series ‘Ambitions’ on OWN

Posted 2:15 PM, November 12, 2019, by
Actress Robin Givens plays a strong, dynamic character – lawyer Stephanie Carlisle – in the Oprah Winfrey Network’s new series, "Ambitions." She sat down to talk about what allyship means to her and how the creators of the show chose to tackle current social issues such as women in leadership, gentrification and embracing the LGBT community. "Ambitions" returns with all new episodes Tuesday, Nov. 12, on OWN.

