Traffic in Cajon Pass Jammed After Big Rig, Vehicle Go Over Side of 15 Freeway in Fiery Crash

A big rig and a vehicle went over the side of the 15 Freeway in the Cajon Pass, heavily damaging the guardrail and prompting lane closures that jammed traffic Tuesday morning.

The fiery crash occurred on the northbound 15 just north of State Route 138 around 5:30 a.m. when the semi-truck apparently lost control and struck the vehicle, according to the California Highway Patrol’s incident log.

Both vehicles ended up about 70 feet down an embankment, the log stated.

The collision sparked a blaze that was quickly extinguished by San Bernardino County firefighters, officials said.

No injuries were reported, according to Caltrans.

Two right lanes have been closed indefinitely as Caltrans crews worked to remove and replace the damaged section of guardrail.

Traffic in the area is backed up amid the road repairs, and motorists are warned to expect delays when traveling through the area.

No additional information was immediately released.

Semi and vehicle over the side. Fire distinguished. 300 ft guardrail damage. Two right lanes closed unknown duration for recovery. No injuries. https://t.co/biiM3k03zK pic.twitter.com/1BIWnif9vJ — Caltrans District 8 (@Caltrans8) November 12, 2019