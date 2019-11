Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The ancient tradition of tai chi has been shown to benefit muscle strength, flexibility and balance — but Los Angeles-area veterans taking classes as part of a local Veterans Affairs program say it also helps with their pain and PTSD. Kacey Montoya reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Nov. 12, 2019.

Veterans interested in tai chi classes as part of the West L.A. VA's integrative medicine program can call 310-268-3276 or visit the agency's website.