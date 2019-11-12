Video Released Amid Search for 2 People Sought in Armed Robbery of Santa Ana Liquor Store

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Santa Ana police on Tuesday released surveillance video of two people being sought in connection with an armed robbery at a liquor store last June.

The robbery happened the night of June 22 at Nady's Liquor store at 652 S. Harbor Blvd., according to a Santa Ana Police Department news release.

One of the assailants is described as a man between the ages of 18 to 25, standing between 5-foot-5 and 5-foot7, and weighing 140 to 160 pounds. He appeared to be wearing black makeup or substance to try and hide his identity, police said.

The second sought individual is a female of an unknown age, about 5-foot-3, 120 to 130 pounds with long dark hair.

Their vehicle is described as a black Dodge Charger with tinted windows and five star rims.

Chip Yost reports from Santa Ana for the KTLA 5 News at 1 on Nov. 12, 2019.