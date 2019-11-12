Video Released Amid Search for 2 People Sought in Armed Robbery of Santa Ana Liquor Store

Santa Ana police on Tuesday released surveillance video of two people being sought in connection with an armed robbery at a liquor store last June.

The robbery happened the night of June 22 at Nady's Liquor store at 652 S. Harbor Blvd., according to a Santa Ana Police Department news release.

One of the assailants is described as a man between the ages of 18 to 25, standing between 5-foot-5 and 5-foot7, and weighing 140 to 160 pounds.  He appeared to be wearing black makeup or substance to try and hide his identity, police said.

The second sought individual is a female of an unknown age, about 5-foot-3, 120 to 130 pounds with long dark hair.

Their vehicle is described as a black Dodge Charger with tinted windows and five star rims.

