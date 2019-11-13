× 20-Year-Old Pleads Not Guilty in Suspected DUI Crash That Killed Family of 3 on Halloween Night in Long Beach

A 20-year-old Long Beach man pleaded not guilty to charges Wednesday in the suspected DUI crash that killed a family on Halloween night, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said.

Carlo Adrian Navarro of Long Beach was charged Tuesday with three counts each of murder and gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, the DA’s office said in a news release.

The family of three was walking home from trick-or-treating in Long Beach when a vehicle driven by Navarro crashed into them, critically injuring 32-year-old Raihan Dakhil Awaida, her husband 30-year-old Joseph Awaida and their 3-year-old son Omar, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

Joseph Awaida died the following morning, his son died two days later and the mother succumbed to her injuries on November 3, according to police.

Navarro was arrested at the scene on suspicion of driving under the influence and gross vehicular manslaughter. Inmate records show he was released the following night after posting $100,000 bond and then booked again on two counts of manslaughter on November 7.

Prosecutors requested that Navarro be held without bail, according to the DA’s office.

Navarro faces a maximum sentence of 45 years to life in prison if convicted as charged.

The family’s deaths sent thousands into mourning, with crowds joining friends and family in prayer at the Islamic Society of Orange County and at a memorial at Cal State Long Beach.

A GoFundMe page was set up to cover the family’s funeral costs.

The case remains under investigation by Long Beach police and no further details were available.