Actor Greg Grunberg Talks Geeking Out On The Set Of ‘Star Wars’ | Frank Buckley Interviews

Greg Grunberg is an actor who has starred in TV shows like Felicity, Alias, Heroes, and Lost among others. He also plays Temmin “Snap” Wexley, a recon pilot in the Blue Squadron of the Resistance’s Starfighter Corps in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, and in the soon to be released (December 2019) Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Greg is also the creator and co-author of the Dream Jumper graphic novel series for children.

During this podcast, Greg talks about his enduring friendship with childhood friend and filmmaker J.J. Abrams who has cast him in many TV shows and films including the Star Wars movies. Greg also tells us why Epilepsy Awareness Month (November) is so important to him personally, and he reveals how one lucky fan can enter a sweepstakes to attend the premiere and after party for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.