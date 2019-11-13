At Least One Person Hurt in Pico Rivera Structure Fire

At least one person suffered burns in a fire that broke out at a strip mall along Whittier Boulevard in Pico Rivera on Wednesday night, authorities said.

The fire was first reported just after 8 p.m. in the 9300 block of East Whittier Boulevard, Los Angeles County Fire Department Dispatch Supervisor Miguel Ornelas told KTLA.

Firefighters found a building “fully involved” with flames on arrival, he said. At least one patient was treated for burn injuries. An update on that person’s condition was not available.

KTLA’a Matt Phillips contributed to this report.