× Disney+ Hit 10 Million Subscribers 1 Day After Launching

A day after its big launch, Disney announced that its new streaming service Disney+ has amassed 10 million subscribers.

This number seems to back up Disney’s claim on Tuesday that the platform crashed early in the day due to “the consumer demand” that “exceeded our high expectations.”

Disney has been heavily marketing the new service across its TV networks and parks. The company projected that Disney+ will have 60 million to 90 million global subscribers by 2025.

Disney did not say how many subscribers came from Verizon, which is offering its customers a free year of Disney+, or how many were pre-orders. What remains to be determined is if those 10 million accounts will end up paying for the service beyond its seven day free trial.

Disney+ has a long way to go before catching up to Netflix, which has nearly 160 million subscribers worldwide.

For $6.99 a month, Disney+ subscribers have access to some of the company’s biggest brands, including Marvel, Star Wars, Disney Animation and Pixar. The service will be available in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy and Spain on March 31.