× Dodgers Suspected Astros’ Sophisticated Sign-Stealing Ahead of 2017 World Series

The Dodgers heard the rumors in 2017 as they advanced to their first World Series appearance in 29 years. There was nothing definitive, but the talk was pervasive. And the team’s advance scouts assigned to cover the Houston Astros, their World Series opponents, brought it up to Andrew Friedman, the Dodgers’ president of baseball operations: The Astros were using a system beyond the norm to steal signs.

“There was just a lot of speculation at the time about it,” Friedman said.

On Tuesday, the conjecture came to light with substantial and detailed allegations. An article published on the Athletic website contends that the Astros stole signs electronically — an illegal practice — during the 2017 season. Two people told the Athletic that the Astros’ use of the system extended into the 2017 playoffs. Another person denied that, saying the system ended before the postseason.

The story describes how the Astros relayed catchers’ signs in real time at home games using a camera in the outfield and a monitor placed in a tunnel between their dugout and clubhouse. A noise from the dugout would then help the batter know what pitch was coming. Mike Fiers, a pitcher on the Astros that season, confirmed the system’s existence.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Here's Andrew Friedman on if there was any talk about the Astros using technology to steal signs going into the 2017 World Series. pic.twitter.com/hKDjSwQi7g — Jorge Castillo (@jorgecastillo) November 13, 2019