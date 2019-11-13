× Elderly Woman Robbed of Rolex Watch, Bracelet in San Marino

Police in San Marino are on the lookout for a robber who stole a Rolex watch and a bracelet from an Elderly woman on Tuesday, officials said.

The victim flagged down a police officer about 11:35 a.m. in the area of Mission Drive and Lorain Road, San Marino Police Department Sgt. Candice Torres said in a written statement.

She told the officer that a woman had approached her while driving a white vehicle, asked for directions and engaged her in conversation, Torres said.

The robber, who was wearing several gold-colored necklaces and bracelets, started removing them while talking to the victim and wrapping them around the victim’s neck and wrist, police said. The victim told the robber she didn’t want any jewelry.

“As the suspect was wrapping necklaces around the victim’s wrist, she removed her gold Rolex watch and gold bracelet,” according to Torres. “The victim attempted to prevent her from taking her Rolex watch and bracelet, but the female suspect forcibly removed both of them.”

The robber, described as a heavyset Latina woman, got back into the white vehicle and was last seen headed south on Misson Drive, officials said.

Anyone with information was asked to contact San Marino police Detective Wilson at 626-300-0728. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.