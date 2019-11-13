Hands on with Disney’s Highly Anticipated, New Streaming Service

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We're going hands on with Disney+! We’re taking a look at what’s offered with the new streaming service, the devices it works on and how you might even get it for free!

Disney+ might be one of the most anticipated new streaming services!

There’s content from a variety of brands including Marvel and Star Wars and we’re taking a look at what you get and the devices it works on.

Following the launch of the new service we signed up and went hands on with the new service to see what's offered.

So, does it live up to the hype?

The app features content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic and more such as, every episode of the Simpsons from 1989 to now.

Originals include the Mandalorian - a live action Star Wars series, a new Lady and the Tramp movie, a new High School musical series and even a look behind the scenes at the world of imagineering.

There are a ton of movies to watch on Disney+, technically about 500, but it seems like Disney’s entire back catalog!

Even if you just watched one movie a month, the service would pay for itself versus renting.

You also get extras, including deleted scenes and as far as I can tell, pretty much everything is downloadable which means you can watch without internet, like on a plane or you load up your kid's iPad with no worries about finding Wifi when you’re out.

There is the ability to create separate profiles for family members, including kids which feature a simple interface and kid friendly content, next episode autoplay is turned off by default.

Unlike Netflix, new episodes aren’t released all at once, so you’ll have to wait until Friday for new shows.

There are no commercials, you can have four streams going at once and you can download items on up to ten devices.

Disney+ works on pretty much every streaming device, including Amazon Fire, Apple, Chromecast, Android, Roku, and smart TVs from LG, Samsung and Sony.

Plus, videos stream up to 4K HDR, which Netflix charges extra for!

At $6.99 a month, the value is there!

Question is: how long will it stay at that price?

In case you're a subscriber of the Disney channel on cable and use the Disney Now app, there are some differences in the programming! It seems the newest episodes of popular kids shows like Vamparina and Puppy Dog Pals shows are still going to Disney Now.

