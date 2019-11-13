Hemet Mother Dies in Rollover Crash After 19-Year-Old Son Loses Control of Pickup on 15 Freeway: CHP

Interstate 15 north of Temescal Canyon Road is seen in a Google Maps Street View image.

A mother was killed after her teenage son lost control of their pickup while speeding up the 15 Freeway in the Temescal Valley area, officials said Wednesday.

The single-vehicle crash occurred as the pair from Hemet, 19-year-old Jace and 42-year-old Katie Towery, were headed north on the freeway around 12:20 p.m. Tuesday, the California Highway Patrol said in a news release.

The son was driving a silver, 2004 Toyota Tacoma at a high rate of speed. He allowed it to veer off the right edge of the road north of Temescal Canyon Road, investigators said.

The truck overturned several times, and Katie Towery suffered fatal injuries.

The mother died at the scene, according to CHP. Coroner’s records show she passed away about 18 minutes after the crash.

Jace Towery was taken to Riverside Community Hospital with moderate to major injuries, officials said.

The incident remains under investigation, and no further details were available.

