Homicide Detectives Investigate Infant’s Death in Walnut

Detectives launched an investigation after a baby boy died at a hospital after being found in Walnut on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

Few details were initially released regarding the incident, which was first reported about 5:45 p.m. in the 20700 block of Amar Road, according to Deputy Edmo Luna of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Information Bureau.

“The victim was transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead at 6:22p.m,” Luna said in a written statement.

Information regarding exactly where the infant was found, and under what circumstances, was not available Wednesday evening and the investigation remained in its early stages, the deputy said.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.