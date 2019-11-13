Watch Live: Public Hearings in Impeachment Inquiry Into President Trump’s Dealings With Ukraine

Magnitude 3.9 Earthquake Strikes Near Ridgecrest, Rattles Desert Communities

Posted 11:44 AM, November 13, 2019, by , Updated at 12:00PM, November 13, 2019
A preliminary magnitude 3.9 earthquake struck 11 miles away from Trona at 11:26 a.m. on Nov. 13, 2019. (Credit: USGS)

A magnitude 3.9 earthquake struck near the Ridgecrest and Trona area Wednesday morning and rattled the Mojave Desert area, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake struck at 11:26 a.m. at a depth of 5.7 miles, centered about 11.2 miles north of Trona, 11.3 miles north of Searles Valley and 15.2 miles west of Ridgecrest, USGS said.

There have been two earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered in the area in the past 10 days, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The Mojave Desert was struck by a powerful 6.4 earthquake near Ridgecrest on the Fourth of July that prompted officials to declare a state of emergency.

Less than two days later, the region was hit by a more powerful 7.1 magnitude quake that destroyed dozens of homes in the Trona area and left many without power.

The shaking was so powerful it cracked a large fissure in the desert ground.

No damage or injuries have been reported.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

