Magnitude 3.9 Earthquake Strikes Near Ridgecrest, Rattles Desert Communities

A magnitude 3.9 earthquake struck near the Ridgecrest and Trona area Wednesday morning and rattled the Mojave Desert area, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake struck at 11:26 a.m. at a depth of 5.7 miles, centered about 11.2 miles north of Trona, 11.3 miles north of Searles Valley and 15.2 miles west of Ridgecrest, USGS said.

There have been two earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered in the area in the past 10 days, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The Mojave Desert was struck by a powerful 6.4 earthquake near Ridgecrest on the Fourth of July that prompted officials to declare a state of emergency.

Less than two days later, the region was hit by a more powerful 7.1 magnitude quake that destroyed dozens of homes in the Trona area and left many without power.

The shaking was so powerful it cracked a large fissure in the desert ground.

No damage or injuries have been reported.

@USGS reports that a 3.9 earthquake struck the Trona region around 11:26 a.m. today. Initial reports state that it was a rolling motion, unlike the July earthquakes. https://t.co/Uw7EoBAE6Q — Robert Lovingood (@RobertLovingood) November 13, 2019