Man Suspected of Purposefully Setting Fire to Gas Station Sign in Ojai

Ojai officers have arrested a man they suspect set a sign on fire and used gasoline as an accelerant on Monday.

Juan Carlos Arellano, 45, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of setting a fire Monday evening at a gas station at 1124 Maricopa Highway.

Officers with the Ojai Police Department were called to investigate the fire, where they found a large display sign engulfed in flames.

After the blaze was put out, officers found a motorcycle that was registered to Arellano leaning against the sign. Detectives were able to locate him at a local motel after a search of the area.

Arellano admitted to detectives that he set the fire on purpose during interviews with officers, according to a news release from the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office.

A crime lab analysis will reveal whether or not gasoline was used as an accelerant. If it was, more serious charges could be filed.

This investigation is ongoing, and anyone with additional information can contact Detective James Douglas at 805-477-7042.