Man Takes Stolen Sheriff’s SUV on Joyride Near Lake Tahoe

A deputy’s patrol car is seen after the arrest of a man suspected of stealing it and taking it on a joyride on Nov. 13, 2019. (Credit: El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office)

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office is investigating how a man gained access to a deputy’s patrol vehicle in South Lake Tahoe and took it for a joyride in the Sierra before he was apprehended 50 miles (80 kilometers) away.

Authorities say Jacob Wolfe was still wearing a sheriff’s baseball cap when he was arrested in Placerville Wednesday morning.

Sheriff’s Sgt. Anthony Prencipe says the fully loaded SUV went missing from the parking lot during a shift change at the sheriff’s substation in South Lake Tahoe.

Deputies gave chase on westbound U.S. Highway 50 but Wolfe refused to pull over so Placerville police deployed a spike strip to disable a tire near Schnell School Road before he was taken into custody. Prencipe says no sheriff’s equipment was missing.

Charges are pending. It’s not clear if Wolfe has a lawyer.

