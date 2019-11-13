× Native American Tribes Propose 2020 Ballot Initiative to Legalize Sports Betting in California

Betting on Los Angeles Lakers and Rams games would be legal in California under an initiative proposed Wednesday by a coalition of Native American tribes who want a piece of the action.

The filing of papers for an initiative supported by 18 tribes led by the Pechanga Band of Luiseño Indians comes just four months after state Sen. Bill Dodd (D-Napa) and Assemblyman Adam Gray (D-Merced) introduced a bill that would also put a sports betting measure on the 2020 ballot.

“Californians should have the choice to participate in sports wagering at highly regulated, safe and experienced gaming locations,” Mark Macarro, chairman of Pechanga, said in a statement. “We are very proud to see tribes from across California come together for this effort, which represents an incremental but important step toward giving Californians the freedom to participate in this new activity in a responsible manner.”

Attorneys for the proponents filed papers Wednesday with the state attorney general’s office seeking a title and summary for the initiative that would allow them to begin circulating petitions to qualify the measure.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.