Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There's a new push to protect beach communities from severe weather such as lightning and high winds -- and sometimes even sharks in the water. On Wednesday, local leaders gave a demonstration in Torrance of a new emergency system to help evacuate the water and beach in seconds.

KTLA's Courtney Friel reports from Torrance for the KTLA 5 News at 1 on Nov. 13, 2019.