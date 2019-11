Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Vietnam veteran from Yorba Linda received heartfelt gratitude in the form of a free bathroom remodel this week.

Baths for the Brave partners with home improvement companies across the nation to show gratitude to military veterans by remodeling their bathrooms. In the case of Chuck Kimmich's home in Yorba Linda, the organization partnered with Reborn Cabinets.

Kacey Montoya reports for the KTLA 5 News on Nov. 13, 2019.