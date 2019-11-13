Overcoming Alcohol and Drug Addiction With Pat O’Brien | Keepin’ It Friel

Pat O’Brien proves it’s never too late to quit alcohol and drugs. The popular host of “CBS Sports”, “Entertainment Tonight” and “The Insider” started his sobriety journey at 60 years old after his agents and bosses surrounded his bed and forced him to go to rehab. Pat discusses his infamous voicemail that made headlines, and how he would do cocaine in the newsroom. He now has ten years sober and enjoys mentoring others in recovery.

Related Show Links

Subscribe to “Keepin’ It Friel: Conversations on Recovery”: via Apple Podcasts | RSS