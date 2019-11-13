× 1 Dead in Deputy-Involved Shooting That Triggered Lockdown at Torres HS in East L.A.: Officials

A shooting that involved a deputy near Torres High School in East Los Angeles left one person dead, officials said.

The L.A. County Sheriff’s Department described the deceased person as a “suspect,” but officials have not disclosed what that individual was suspected of.

The incident triggered a lockdown at the high school, a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson told KTLA. The campus is located at 4211 Dozier Street.

“All students and staff are safe,” the L.A. School Police Department said, adding that there is no threat of an active shooter.

The incident does not affect nearby schools, the Police Department added.

Authorities provided no further details.

KTLA’s Nidia Becerra contributed to this report.

We want to assure our #LAUSD community that we do not have an active shooter threat. At this time, Torres High School continues to be on lockdown. The neighboring schools are NOT affected and are operating within normal school operations. Continue to follow us for updates. — LA School Police (@LASchoolPolice) November 13, 2019