Watch Live: Public Hearings in Impeachment Inquiry Into President Trump’s Dealings With Ukraine

1 Dead in Deputy-Involved Shooting That Triggered Lockdown at Torres HS in East L.A.: Officials

Posted 10:10 AM, November 13, 2019, by , Updated at 10:31AM, November 13, 2019
Torres High School in East Los Angeles is seen in a Google Maps image.

Torres High School in East Los Angeles is seen in a Google Maps image.

A shooting that involved a deputy near Torres High School in East Los Angeles left one person dead, officials said.

The L.A. County Sheriff’s Department described the deceased person as a “suspect,” but officials have not disclosed what that individual was suspected of.

The incident triggered a lockdown at the high school, a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson told KTLA. The campus is located at 4211 Dozier Street.

“All students and staff are safe,” the L.A. School Police Department said, adding that there is no threat of an active shooter.

The incident does not affect nearby schools, the Police Department added.

Authorities provided no further details.

KTLA’s Nidia Becerra contributed to this report. 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.