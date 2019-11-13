× Undeclared Allergen Forces Recall of Nearly 2,000 Pounds of Chicken Cuts Distributed Across CA

A Santa Clara-based food processor is recalling nearly 2,000 pounds of packaged chicken cuts because of misbranding and an undeclared allergen, regulators said Wednesday.

The Green Meadows-brand raw chicken skewers — labeled Savory Chicken Boti Kebab — contain wheat, which is not declared on their label, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said in a news release.

The issue was uncovered during routine inspection.

The 1-pound sealed trays were shipped to supermarkets across California, officials said.

The items in question — about 1,941 pounds of raw chicken products in total — carry establishment number “P-6052” inside the USDA mark of inspection. They were produced from April 16 to Nov. 6, and bear use or freeze by dates from May 1 to Nov. 20.

This isn’t the first time Green Meadows marinated chicken distributed by Creative Food Processing has been recalled.

In 2015, the company recalled roughly 215 pounds of bone-in cubed chicken trays because of an undeclared allergen, this time yogurt derived from milk.

So far, no one has reported having an adverse reaction after consuming the chicken, officials say. But the USDA urged anyone who may have the products in their freezer to throw them away.

Questions about the recall can be directed to Creative Food Processing at calperf.info@gmail.com. Those with food-safety questions can call the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-674-6854.