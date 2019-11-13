× USC to Receive $260M Gift, One of Largest Single Donations in Higher Education

USC announced Wednesday that it would receive a $260-million gift for teaching and research, among the largest single donations in American higher education that underscores the university’s standing as a fundraising juggernaut.

The gift from the Lord Foundation of California will be used to bolster academic disciplines that study artificial intelligence, big data and analytics, and to support various faculty research that advances the public good, according to USC Provost Charles F. Zukoski.

“This tremendous distribution of funds provides us with one of the greatest opportunities in our history to think boldly and to invest in cutting-edge and strategic initiatives that accelerate our research and teaching to address major societal issues for decades to come,” President Carol L. Folt said in a statement.

The gift would rank 34th among major gifts to higher education institutions since 1967, according to a tally maintained by the Chronicle of Higher Education.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.