Video Released in Fatal Shooting of Robbery Suspect by Long Beach Police

Police released surveillance video Wednesday of a September incident in which officers fatally shot a robbery suspect at a 7-Eleven in Long Beach.

The video shows the suspect, later identified as 18-year-old Jordan Griffin, entering the convenience store on Pacific Coast Highway and Clark Avenue on Sept. 19 with his face covered and holding what appears to be a handgun.

Two customers and a clerk are standing at the store's counter as the armed man approaches.

Multiple officers, who had tracked Griffin's vehicle to the location, followed him into the store with their guns drawn seconds later.

The video shows the robbery suspect turn toward the officers with one hand up and the other hand on his weapon.

According to a police statement issued at the time of the incident, detectives had directed the suspect to drop his weapon multiple times and opened fire when he did not.

Investigators later determined the weapon was a BB gun.

“Due to the suspect’s actions and failure to comply, detectives believed this to be a firearm. Fearing for the individuals inside the business, an officer involved shooting occurred,” a Sept. 20 news release stated.

Griffin, a Long Beach resident, was pronounced dead at the scene following the shooting.

He was allegedly involved in a series of robberies, along with 22-year-old Devontae Moore, between Sept. 15 and 17 in the Long Beach area.

Moore was located in the car outside of the convenience store and arrested.

He has been charged with six counts of robbery and one count each of attempted robbery, attempted burglary and assault with a deadly weapon.

Moore has pleaded not guilty to the charges and was being held on $450,000 bail.