× Woman Critically Wounded in Pomona Shooting

Gunfire in Pomona left a woman critically injured Wednesday night, police said.

The shooting took place about 8:55 p.m. at Holt and Caswell avenues, the Pomona Police Department said in a written statement.

“Pomona Police Department received information of shots fired and a female adult victim was down near the intersection,” the statement said. “The victim was transported in critical condition to a local hospital for treatment.”

No suspect description was available, nor was a motive in the shooting.

Police said investigators would remain at the scene well into the night conducting an investigation.

Anyone with information was urged to contact Pomona police at 626-620-2085. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

Police Investigation. Avoid the area of Holt and Caswell. https://t.co/3AIdSGdRd0 — Pomona Police Dept. (@PomonaPD) November 14, 2019