Woman Critically Wounded in Pomona Shooting
Gunfire in Pomona left a woman critically injured Wednesday night, police said.
The shooting took place about 8:55 p.m. at Holt and Caswell avenues, the Pomona Police Department said in a written statement.
“Pomona Police Department received information of shots fired and a female adult victim was down near the intersection,” the statement said. “The victim was transported in critical condition to a local hospital for treatment.”
No suspect description was available, nor was a motive in the shooting.
Police said investigators would remain at the scene well into the night conducting an investigation.
Anyone with information was urged to contact Pomona police at 626-620-2085. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.