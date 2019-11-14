Live: Shooting at Saugus High School Prompts Lockdown of Campus; Gunman Sought

Autotrader’s 12 Best Electric Vehicles of 2019: Part Three – Performance New Hybrid And Electric Vehicles

Posted 9:10 AM, November 14, 2019, by and , Updated at 09:03AM, November 14, 2019
Gayle Anderson was live in Irvine to continue her series of reports spotlighting Autotrader’s 12 Best Electric Vehicles of 2019. Today, Gayle learned about the alternative fuel vehicle motorcycle as well as the new alternative fuel vehicles produced by Porsche, Jaguar, Volvo and Jeep.

Autotrader reports, “Whether a new-car shopper's motivation for buying an electric vehicle (EV) is environmental, political or financial, choices abound now more than ever before in the marketplace. With more than 50 plug-in hybrid (PHEV) and battery-electric vehicle (BEV) models available today, many new-car shoppers need help navigating the terms to master and information to digest among the choices in this continuously growing vehicle category. With that in mind, the editors at Autotrader recently scored currently available new vehicles that feature a plug, ultimately naming the 12 Best Electric Vehicles for 2019.

For more information, take a look at the complete list on their website.

If you have questions, please feel free to call Gayle Anderson at 323-460-5732 or e-mail Gayle at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com

