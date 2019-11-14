The Food and Drug Administration recently recommended breast implants come with a boxed warning. Some women who say their implants negatively affected their health are seeing this as vindication. Lu Parker reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019.
FDA’s Call for Breast Implant Warnings Vindicating for Some Women
