Former Friend of Suspected Saugus High School Shooter Describes Him as a ‘Quiet Kid’

The student who investigators believe is responsible for the Saugus High School shooting on Thursday was described as “a quiet kid.”

Ryan, a former childhood friend of the alleged shooter, talked about how they used to play together but slowly grew apart.

“We were friends when I was like a little kid. We would just play in the yard, the backyard. He had like a little triage type of thing we would play around in, climb in and stuff,” Ryan said. “Over the years we stopped talking, it was like a disconnect between us. He just went his own path,” Ryan said.

Ryan also mentioned briefly that the alleged shooter’s father had passed away not too long ago and that it could have been the reason for this terrible incident.

“His father passed, I’m not sure exactly, but it was like a year ago, a little over a year go. His dad, I know he used to make bullets, so I’m assuming he had guns and stuff like that,” Ryan said.

Ryan mentioned that the alleged shooter was a “quiet kid,” and that this came as a shock to everyone. He also said that, as officials confirmed, Thursday was his former friend’s birthday.

“It’s just crazy. I wish I could have known what he was going through,” Ryan said.

It was determined that the suspected shooter is a 16-year-old male student, according to detectives speaking at a press conference on Thursday.

He lives in the 22900 block of Sycamore Creek Drive in Santa Clarita, Capt. Kent Wegener said. Detectives were waiting for warrants to be signed so the home of the suspect could be searched.

Wegener also confirmed that the alleged shooter was found in the quad of Saugus High School, along with the victims, and was suffering from a gunshot wound. The suspect was last listed in “grave condition,” according to officials.

The incident remains under investigation.