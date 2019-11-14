Investigators Seek Potential Victims of Retired San Diego-area High School Teacher Convicted in Child Pornography Case

Federal officials are looking for potential victims of a former San Diego-area high school teacher already serving a sentence in a child pornography case after a victim came forward last month to report being molested by the man as a child, authorities said.

Tay Christopher Cooper, 67, of Carlsbad was convicted in federal court in December of 2018 of possession of child pornography, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Immigration and Customs Enforcement said in a written statement. He was sentenced to a year in federal prison , to be followed by seven years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay $5,000 in restitution.

“The court’s order stipulated the money was to be given to the four victims identified in the images and videos found in Cooper’s child pornography collection,” according to the statement.

Cooper is a retired high school teacher in the Vista Unified School District, officials said.

New information came to light last month, according to ICE.

“In September of 2019, HSI agents received information of a potential child predator victim who accused Cooper of sexual abuse,” the statement said. “Since receiving this information, HSI is appealing to the public for assistance in identifying additional victims.”

The investigation was ongoing.

“These cases serve to remind us of the vast underground world of child pornography where criminals like Cooper lurk. Too often we find that the more we scratch, the deeper the layers of abuse that these predators have inflicted,” said Nick Annan, special agent in charge of HSI’s San Diego office.

“Internet crimes against children are a priority for HSI, and public tips are key to uncovering the layers, locating victims and bringing predators to justice for these heinous crimes,” he said.

Cooper was being housed at a Residential Reentry Management field office in Long Beach, federal booking records show.

Anyone with information was urged to contact the U.S. Department of Homeland Security in San Diego at 760-901-1004.