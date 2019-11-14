× Man and Woman Arrested in Fatal Shooting of Montclair Man in Fontana

Detectives arrested a man and woman Wednesday night in connection with the fatal shooting of a Montclair man outside of a Fontana apartment complex earlier this week, officials said.

David Joseph Aviles, 42, of Fontana and Jessica Mari Valdez, 36, of San Bernardino were taken into custody shortly after 9 p.m. during a traffic stop at Baseline and Cedar Streets in San Bernardino, according to Fontana Police Department officials and San Bernardino County booking records.

They’re both accused of murder and conspiracy to commit murder following the shooting, which unfolded about 7:45 p.m Tuesday in the 17600 block of McWethy Drive and left a 36-year-old Fontana man dead, Fontana police Officer Richard Guerrero said.

The victim’s identity was not released by coroner’s officials pending notification of family.

“Several callers reported hearing gunshots in the area and saw a male victim on the ground bleeding in front of an apartment complex,” police said in a written statement. “The victim was shot and transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.”

Detectives soon identified Aviles and Valdez as suspects in the killing and began working to track them down, officials said.

Investigators declined to discuss a motive in the shooting Thursday.

In addition to the murder and conspiracy charges, Aviles is also accused of possession of methamphetamine, records show. Valdez is additionally accused of violating the terms of Post-Release Community Supervision, or felony probation, stemming from a prior conviction.

Both suspects were being held without bail pending their initial court appearances, scheduled Friday in San Bernardino County Superior Court.