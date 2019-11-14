× Man Wounded in Torrance Shooting

Police sought clues after a man was shot and wounded in Torrance on Thursday afternoon, officials said.

The gunfire was reported just before 5:40 p.m. at Western Avenue and 220th Street, according to Torrance Police Department Sgt. Alexander Martinez.

“Upon arrival, officers discovered an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds,” Martinez said in a written statement.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment. An update on his condition was not available

“Investigators are currently on scene conducting a follow-up investigation and are working to identify the suspect(s) involved,” Martinez said.

No suspect description was available.

Anyone with information was urged to contact Torrance police at 310-328-3456. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.