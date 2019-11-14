Man Wounded in Torrance Shooting

Posted 11:06 PM, November 14, 2019, by
The intersection of Western Avenue and 220th Street in Torrance, as viewed in a Google Street View image.

The intersection of Western Avenue and 220th Street in Torrance, as viewed in a Google Street View image.

Police sought clues after a man was shot and wounded in Torrance on Thursday afternoon, officials said.

The gunfire was reported just before 5:40 p.m. at Western Avenue and 220th Street, according to Torrance Police Department Sgt. Alexander Martinez.

“Upon arrival, officers discovered an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds,” Martinez said in a written statement.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment. An update on his condition was not available

“Investigators are currently on scene conducting a follow-up investigation and are working to identify the suspect(s) involved,” Martinez said.

No suspect description was available.

Anyone with information was urged to contact Torrance police at 310-328-3456. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.