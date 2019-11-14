× Police Community Service Officer Stabbed in Seemingly Random Attack in Garden Grove; Suspect Arrested

A man stabbed a police community service officer in what was described as an “unprovoked” attack at a Garden Grove condominium complex on Thursday, officials said.

Hop Ngoc Tran, 51, of Garden Grove was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following the stabbing, which took place about 11:15 a.m. at the Park Westminster condomium community along Westminster Avenue, west of Newhope Street, according to the Garden Grove Police Department.

A civilian community service officer had been dispatched to the complex to take a report after someone reported the water pipe and water lines feeding washing machines in the laundry room had been cut by an unknown person, Garden Grove police Lt. Carl Whitney said in a written statement.

“The CSO began to investigate the crime and was stabbed in an unprovoked attacked by a 51-year-old male who lived in the condo complex,” Whitney said. “The suspect stabbed the officer in his right leg with a large knife that was recovered at the scene. ”

The injured officer fought off the suspect and retreated to a safe area to call for help, officials said.

“A plumber who was at the location to fix the water lines helped our CSO by applying a makeshift tourniquet to stop the bleeding,” according to Whitney.

Police officers arrived on scene and rushed the CSO to a hospital, police said. He was listed in stable condition.

Tran, who lived in the complex, was found near his home and arrested.

“The motive for the unprovoked attack is unknown at this time,” Whitney said.

Information regarding Tran’s bail and initial court appearance was not available Thursday evening.