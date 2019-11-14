Possible Kidnapping Investigated After Woman’s Screams Captured on Doorbell Video in Leimert Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A day after home security video emerged of a woman's terrified screams for help as a vehicle drove by in Leimert Park, police on Thursday said they need the public's help in locating a possible kidnapping victim.

The Ring doorbell video was captured along Third Avenue around 11:10 p.m. Tuesday, around the time Los Angeles police say they responded to a report of a kidnapping on the street.

Investigators said they responded to the scene Tuesday but were unable to find evidence of a crime. The chilling footage that that emerged Wednesday, however, prompted them to reopen the case.

The video doesn't show a kidnapping occur, but what is heard is being investigated as the terrifying aftermath of an abduction. As a sedan drove down the road, neighbors heard a woman frantically pleading, “Help me, somebody help me,” according to police.

The witnesses told detectives the car was possibly a white, four-door Toyota Prius with two people inside. It appeared a black woman or girl with dark, braided hair was in the front passenger seat, while the driver was described as a black man.

One witness said they saw the victim's hair being pulled back while she screamed, and there was plastic wrap on the front passenger window as if the vehicle was recently involved in a collision.

The driver was heard shouting, “I’m sorry, I’m sorry,” police said.

The car was last seen speeding south down Third Avenue.

LAPD on Wednesday said they responded to the 3800 block of Third Avenue around 11 p.m. Tuesday, but the department's Thursday news release states witnesses on the 3000 block of Third Avenue observed the car around 11:20 p.m. Tuesday.

The Ring video is from a home on the 3800 block of Third Avenue with an 11:11 p.m. timestamp.

Anyone with information on the incident can contact detectives with LAPD's Southwest Division at 213-485-6570, or call 877-527-3247 on weekends and after normal business hours. Anonymous tips may be submitted via www.lacrimestoppers.org or 800-222-8477.

