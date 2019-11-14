5 Hospitalized After Shooting at Saugus High in Santa Clarita; All Schools in 2 Districts on Lockdown Amid Search for Gunman

An active shooting situation at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita has prompted a massive police response and the lockdown of an entire school district on Thursday morning, authorities said.

Around 7:30 a.m., deputies responded to a report of shots fired on the campus, located at 21900 Centurion Way, the Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station said in a series of tweets.

At least five victims have been hospitalized, including two in critical condition, according to Henry Mayo Hospital.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department earlier reported there were six to seven victims, telling KTLA it was unclear if they had all be shot.

At least three of the victims were treated on the campus, Sky5 video showed. Paramedics could be seen performing CPR on injured person.

Students at the school described a chaotic scene as gunfire erupted on the campus. An 11th grader told KTLA she was outside of the library with friends when they heard five or six gunshots ring out.

“I heard a bullet hit the wall right next to where we were standing … we ran as fast as we could, said the student, who identified herself as Riley. “There were hundreds of us just running as far away as possible,” she said.

Braden, a 10th grader, told KTLA the situation unfolded right after his mother dropped him off at school.

“As soon as I found out, I saw the kids running,” he said. “I knew it was serious so I just ran back to my mom’s car.”

All campuses in the William S. Hart Union High School District have been placed on lockdown amid the search for the gunman.

“Emergency Alert: There is an incident at Saugus High School – as a precaution we are placing all schools on lockdown until law enforcement advises otherwise,” the district tweeted shortly before 8:30 a.m.

The Castaic Union School District also placed all of its campuses on lockdown as a precautionary measure.

The shooter is described as an Asian male wearing black clothing, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Sheriff Alex Villanueva told KTLA that the department has identified the suspect, who appears to be a student. He did not release the student’s name.

Authorities are set to serve a search warrant at a home in the area, the sheriff added.

A SWAT team unit and several other vehicles could be seen parked outside a home in a nearby residential neighborhood shortly after 9 a.m., Sky5 video over the scene showed.

Residents who live anywhere near Saugus High are being told to lock their doors, stay inside and call 911 if they see the suspect. Everyone else is being asked to avoid the area.

Parents will be able to pick up their students at Central Park at 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road or Bouquet Canyon Church at 27000 Bouquet Canyon Road.

