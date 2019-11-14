× Suspect in Santa Ana Liquor Store Robbery Video Turns Self In

A man sought in an armed liquor store robbery in Santa Ana turned himself in to police Thursday, two days after investigators released video of the crime, officials said.

Anthony Sanchez, 18, of Santa Ana, surrendered to Santa Ana police robbery detectives, the department said in a written statement.

He was booked on suspicion of armed robbery in connection with the heist, which took place about 10:40 p.m. on June 22 at Nady’s Liquor, 652 S. Harbor Blvd., police said at the time.

Sanchez arrived at the business as a passenger in black, 2015 to 2017 Dodge Charger with tinted windows. A woman exited from the driver’s seat and peeked through a store window before returning to the car.

Sanchez then got out of the car and entered the store.

“The suspect pulled a semi-auto firearm with an extended magazine from his waistband and threatened the victim,” according to the police statement. “The suspect demanded money from the register and the victim complied.”

The gunman returned to the car, which sped away west on McFadden Avenue.

In an effort to generate leads in the case, detectives on Tuesday released surveillance video showing the crime.

In it, a man with some sort of black substance smeared on his face is seen entering the store, then leaving with a pistol in hand.

“After releasing the robbery video to the media and community, today suspect Sanchez turned himself in,” the statement said.

Sanchez’s alleged female accomplice remained at large. Police described her as a Latina woman of unknown age, about 5 feet 3 inches tall, 120 to 130 pounds, with long dark hair.

Information regarding Sanchez’s bail and initial court appearance was not available Thursday afternoon.