‘There Were Hundreds of Us Just Running:’ Student Describes Shooting at Saugus High School

A Saugus High School 11th grader said she ran as fast as she could after hearing gunfire break out before school Thursday morning.

The student, who identified herself as Riley, said she was outside of the library with her friends when she heard someone open fire.

“We heard one, two gunshots. We looked at each other, it took so long for us to process… Then we heard three or four more gunshots,” Riley said.

She described the gunfire as more of a firecracker sound but fled with other students when she realized what was happening.

“I heard a bullet hit the wall right next to where we were standing … we ran as fast as we could. There were hundreds of us just running as far away as possible,” she said.

Authorities are still searching for the shooter, who was described only as an Asian male wearing black clothes.

At least five victims have been hospitalized, including two in critical condition, according to Henry Mayo Hospital.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department earlier reported there were six to seven victims, telling KTLA it was unclear if they had all be shot.

The shooting occurred before classes started, but at a time when most students are arriving at the school located on 21900 Centurion Way.

Riley said that students have been instructed on what to do during an active shooter situation.

“Everyone, despite this horrible situation, it seemed as if everyone knew exactly what they needed to be doing to keep themselves safe,” she said.

Residents who live anywhere near Saugus High are being told to lock their doors, stay inside and call 911 if they see the suspect. Everyone else is being asked to avoid the area.

Parents will be able to pick up their students at Central Park at 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road or Bouquet Canyon Church at 27000 Bouquet Canyon Road.

KTLA’s Kristina Bravo contributed to this report.

