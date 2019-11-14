Yesi Ortiz Gets Amped Up | The News Director’s Office

Yesi Ortiz is a radio DJ and the Music Director for 97.1 AMP Radio. In this episode, Jason and Producer Robert Puente chat with Yesi about her career journey. Yesi explains her love for building a connection with her audience through radio. She shares about the path that led her to her dream job at Power 106, and opens up about the emotional day when she would have to eventually leave her position there. Now at AMP Radio, Yesi talks about her love for curating music for Southern California, and she also talks about the journey of becoming an adoptive mother of 7 kids as a single career woman.