Yesi Ortiz Gets Amped Up | The News Director’s Office

Yesi Ortiz is a radio DJ and the Music Director for 97.1 AMP Radio. In this episode, Jason and Producer Robert Puente chat with Yesi about her career journey. Yesi explains her love for building a connection with her audience through radio. She shares about the path that led her to her dream job at Power 106, and opens up about the emotional day when she would have to eventually leave her position there. Now at AMP Radio, Yesi talks about her love for curating music for Southern California, and she also talks about the journey of becoming an adoptive mother of 7 kids as a single career woman.
Related show links:
- AMP Radio
- LIMA Coalition
- Yesi Ortiz on social media: Instagram | Twitter
Subscribe to “The News Director’s Office”: via iTunes | RSS
Jason on social media: Twitter | Instagram
Bobby on social media: Instagram
KTLA Podcasts on social media: Twitter | Instagram
About the Podcast: “The News Director’s Office”
More podcasts from KTLA: Frank Buckley Interviews | Spoken Dreams | California Cooking | Rich On Tech | Diva Defined with Sheryl Lee Ralph | Home Made with Kirk Hawkins | Mama Mentality with Megan Telles | Keepin’ It Friel: Conversations on Recovery