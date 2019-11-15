3 Gang Members Arrested in Ventura County Robbery: Sheriff’s Office

Detectives this week arrested the last of three gang members accused of wielding a baseball bat as they robbed a Ventura County liquor store earlier this month, officials said.

The third and final suspect, a 17-year-old boy from Oxnard, was arrested Wednesday in connection with the Nov. 3 robbery at the Corner Store, 2425 Roosevelt Boulevard in the unincorporated beach community of Silver Strand, Ventura County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Victor Medina said. The teenage suspect’s identity was withheld due to his age.

Two other suspects, 19-year-old Kevin Andrade of Port Hueneme and 22-year-old Danny Jacuinde of Oxnard were arrested in connection with the heist on Nov. 8, according to sheriff’s officials and Ventura County booking records. All three suspects were described as members of an Oxnard street gang.

The robbery took place shortly before midnight on Nov. 3, officials said.

“Two male suspects wearing masks entered the store with a baseball bat and demanded money, alcohol, tobacco products and lottery tickets from the clerk,” Medina said in a written statement. “The suspects fled the store with the stolen goods and entered a vehicle waiting a short distance away.”

The robbers wore a clown mask and a Guy Fawkes mask.

A Ventura County Probation Agency who happened to be in the area noticed “suspicious activity” and recorded video of the suspects’ car as they fled. The probation officer passed the video along to sheriff’s officials. Investigators soon identified the three suspects.

Deputies arrested Jacuinde and Andrade on Nov. 8, Medina said. The juvenile suspect was arrested five days later.

All three were accused of robbery, criminal conspiracy and street terrorism.

Bail for the adult suspects was set at $120,000 each pending legal proceedings. The 17-year-old suspect was being housed at a juvenile hall.